Temps below freezing to start Thursday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Almost everywhere in New Mexico started out Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing.

Al-burr-querque was the warmest place in the state as downtown came in just under freezing – 31° – as the day started.

Temperatures will rise but not much throughout the state and that will be the trend for the next couple of days as it will be cooler before it gradually warms up next week.

Snow will be likely around Raton but dry elsewhere.

Steve Stucker has a look at in the full forecast in the video above.