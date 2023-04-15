Tent Rocks remains closed due to COVID-19

Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument remains closed because of COVID-19.

The road to the monument runs through Cochiti Pueblo and access is currently limited to tribal members only to reduce COVID exposure.

Tent Rocks was designated a national monument by President Bill Clinton in 2001.

The Bureau of Land Management is reportedly working with the pueblo on a reopening plan, which will address the longstanding issues of over-visitation, long wait times, staffing needs and resource protection.

