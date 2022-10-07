Tesla to open dealership on Santa Ana Pueblo

Tesla, the largest all-electric vehicle manufacturer, is coming to Santa Ana Pueblo.

“It’s at a moment in time in our history that we’re going to look back on in a few decades and realize that we were right at the fulcrum of incredible change with incredible leadership to make that change,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich.

State and tribal leaders announced Friday that Tesla will be opening up a new sales service center in March 2023.

“We’re not just looking out for ourselves, but overall surrounding areas and how they can benefit from our new economic adventure,” Santa Ana Pueblo Gov. Joey Sanchez said. “With climate change in the overall world, we’re taking the initiative in trying to help reduce our carbon footprint.”

There’s just one caveat – New Mexico prohibits direct-to-consumer vehicle sales, therefore car buyers can only purchase a Tesla on tribal land.

“I’ve certainly been supportive of changing that law,” Heinrich said. “I think it’s relatively antiquated, especially in the changing auto industry as a whole.”

This will be the second Tesla facility to be built on tribal land in New Mexico. The other one sits on Nambe Pueblo.