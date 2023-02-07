Texas man says his truck was stolen in Rio Rancho with his dog inside

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – What would you do if you were leaving a quick appointment at the hospital only to find that your car and your best friend are no longer in the parking lot?

That’s the heartbreaking reality for a man from Texas who said he had to drive all the way to Rio Rancho to get healthcare.

“He’s my best friend. I had him for a long time, or he’s had me I guess is what it is,” said Paul Rush.

Rush has been looking for his best friend “Spot” since last Tuesday.

“I had a 3:30 appointment, I got there at four o’clock,” said Rush.

Rush parked his truck in front of the UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center for just under two hours with Spot locked inside.

“Came out at 5:15, and my truck and my dog are gone,” Rush said. “Gosh, I thought I was crazy. I’m like, I know somebody didn’t steal my truck, it’s a big truck.”

It was a 2007 Chevy Silverado, but Rush says his truck is the least of his worries, he just wants to find Spot.

“He’s 18 years old, he’s a cocker spaniel,” said Rush.

Spot is also blind and partially deaf.

Rush says there have been leads, but it’s been hard to follow up from his home in Texas.

“They’ve seen him on like 6th and I-40, and somebody stopped last night because he was walking on the other side of the freeway going south, and they tried to catch him, but he’s blind, and he’s scared, I know, and he ran from them,” Rush said.

Spot is chipped so if you do happen to see him, Rush says to take him to a kennel or call Rio Rancho police. His contact info is also on Spot’s collar.

“If you can find him, he’ll listen to a squeaky. He’ll follow that squeaky wherever it is,” said Rush. “He’s a sweet dog, he’s not mean, he’ll lick you to death, but he might be scared right now. I hope they haven’t been hurting him or anything, that’s all I pray for.”