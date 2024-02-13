Texas real estate company expands to Roswell

Turnkey Ventures, a real estate company in Texas, is expanding to Roswell. The company is going to give life to the old Millennium Transit Services building that's been vacant for over a decade.

ROSWELL, N.M. – Turnkey Ventures, a real estate company in Texas, is expanding to Roswell. The company is going to give life to the old Millennium Transit Services building that’s been vacant for over a decade.

It will now be a modular home manufacturing plant at the Roswell Air Center.

“This facility will be from the ground up and will manufacture the homes and the homes will be built inside the building, and they will be transported by trucks and cranes to locations,” said Mike Espiritu with Roswell Chaves County Economic Development Corporation.

The state’s Economic Development Department is giving $400,000 to Turnkey Ventures that will be used for infrastructure and renovations. They will also buy 45 acres surrounding the building to use for parking.

The project is expected to bring 330 jobs to Roswell.

“This plant will obviously be quite impactful not only in job creation to help our local citizens here students and people with that may travel in and work here in Roswell, I think that’s good to help build our economy,” Espiritu said. “We anticipate they’ll provide housing here also in Roswell and surrounding areas within southeast New Mexico.”

The real estate company plans to work with Roswell’s Independent School District and with Eastern New Mexico University’s Roswell campus.

“Partnership with Eastern New Mexico is really important, here in Roswell because they have a lot of vocational trades programs that will already work well and provide them a workforce pipeline,” said Espiritu.

Turnkey Ventures plans to invest nearly $12 million in the project.