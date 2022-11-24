Thanksgiving snow and rain expected for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastern New Mexico is starting to feel the brunt of a winter storm pushing through for Thanksgiving but they won’t be the last ones impacted.

Snow will push into southern and central New Mexico as the day progresses as areas south of I-40 and east of I-25 will see the biggest snow impacts but nothing compared to what areas in and around Carlsbad, Roswell and Tucumcari will see.

In the Albuquerque metro, we could see some snow after around 6 p.m. but it should be good to drive in. If you’re in eastern New Mexico, though, you may want to consider spending the night with your parents or your favorite aunt or uncle.

How much snow are we talking about? Steve Stucker shares in his full forecast in the video above.