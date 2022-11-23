Thanksgiving winter storm expected for eastern NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whether you’re flying through the air or taking your car somewhere, Wednesday will be a nice day to travel before conditions change on Thanksgiving.

Some light rain and snow are expected in the early part of Thanksgiving but then a winter storm will push in from Texas around 6 p.m. — right when you’re thinking of leftovers or leaving.

Eastern New Mexico will mostly be affected by this, in areas such as Clovis and Tucumcari – and in and around Roswell and Ruidoso where mixed precipitation could make things slick.

