The Cure announces Albuquerque show with The Twilight Sad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Legendary rock group The Cure will be hitting the Isleta Amphitheater stage May 16 with The Twilight Sad.

The May 16 date is one of 30 on the North American leg of The Cure’s Songs of a Lost World Tour. The North American dates will be in May, June and July with The Twilight Sad opening each show.

According to a representative for the band, with all ticket prices, there will no platinum or dynamically-priced tickets for the tour.

Tickets will be available on March 15 through Ticketmaster’s verified fan sale. To gain access, you must register and you can register for up to five different shows.

Registration closes on March 13 at 11 a.m. MT. Click here to register for tickets.

The tour also has these stops in neighboring states: