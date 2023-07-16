The Enchantment unites UNM and NMSU alumni

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local basketball team is bringing together two groups that so far this year haven’t been able to meet on the court. The Enchantment is gearing up for a nationwide tournament starting next week.

Brandon Mason, general manager for The Enchantment, says this year’s team showcases talent from all over New Mexico.

“We wanted to show the state, the fans, that we could have a group from New Mexico come together, play together, from New Mexico [University], and New Mexico State,” Mason said. “We have some other guys that are born and raised in New Mexico as well.”

They are getting ready for The Basketball Tournament, which follows the NCAA tournament format and airs on ESPN and ESPN+.

The team features players like UNM’s Scott Bamforth and NMSU’s Evan Gilyard and other alumni from both schools. Their love of basketball is creating friendships that break through school rivalries.

The Enchantment will play the first round at Texas Tech next week. The team kept it light at practice Saturday, but Sunday the team is hosting a fundraising exhibition.

They will hold a scrimmage and a slam dunk contest at Bosque High School. They will also be representing a special local basketball star at the tournament.

“That’s the main goal, that we’re also doing it for JB White,” Mason said. “Playing for him, under his name, and representing him and what he did for this state as a high-level recruit and a fantastic person, you know, that’s what we want to bring to the table.”