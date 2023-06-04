The race to cure pancreatic cancer: Polly’s Run returns for 14th year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the years, thousands of New Mexicans have participated in Polly’s Run — a local race for a cure to a rare and deadly form of cancer.

“My mom was a really special lady and she raised us three boys to care about our community and love the people around us, take care of the people around us, and to do good,” said Josh Rogers, Polly’s son and director of Polly’s Run.

That’s exactly what Polly’s sons have done in the 14 years since she lost her life to pancreatic cancer.

Since 2009, the annual 5K held in her honor — on the anniversary of her passing — has raised half a million dollars for pancreatic cancer research. They have raised $85,000 this year alone.

“Since we started this event, not that we’ve been the cause of this, but pancreatic cancer has gone from a 5% survival rate to 11%, which is pretty remarkable,” Josh said.

On Saturday, more than 600 people participated in Polly’s Run for the loved ones that they’ve lost from pancreatic cancer, or for their loved ones who are still fighting.

“We’ve got to carry on that legacy of helping people,” Josh said. “Hopefully one day, I’m standing here, you know, saying there’s a cure for pancreatic cancer and knowing that we made a significant help to that cause.”

