Theft continues at Walgreens in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A theft at a Walgreens in the Northeast Heights went viral last summer, leading to the Albuquerque Police Department asking stores to hire more security and file more reports.

A letter from APD outlined some suggested steps for Walgreens to help cut back on crime, including:

Limiting customers’ direct access to alcohol

Hiring a Level 3 security guard

Requiring employees to report all shoplifting incidents to APD

KOB 4 requested all police calls to that Walgreens location, near Harper and Wyoming, between Aug. 15 and Jan. 1. There were 18 total – and more than half had to do with burglary, theft, or suspicious persons.

The store reported two men stole almost $2,000 in liquor and beauty items in November.

Days later, another man reportedly stole $700 of liquor.

Employees also thought someone was stealing copper wiring from the roof during the same month.

Paul Jessen, who lives near that Walgreens, says he witnessed an incident as recently as Wednesday of this week.

A KOB 4 crew at the Walgreens Thursday afternoon saw a man enter the store and leave maybe 30 seconds later with two cases of beer.

KOB 4 asked for an interview with Walgreens, but a representative declined. They say safety at Walgreens is the “highest priority” and they are continuing to cooperate with local law enforcement.