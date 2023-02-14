Thief steals more than dough from local bakery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Liz Pierce and her husband Jim have been rescue dog lovers for decades. They have five at home. So organizations that serve homeless, helpless, and hungry pups have been getting a cut of the business since the couple took over Great Harvest Bread Company in Northeast Albuquerque in 2014.

“The people that run these organizations, these rescue groups, just pour their heart and energy and lives into it, and we ask our customers to donate,” said Liz Pierce, co-owner of the shop.

They rotate donation boxes for six organizations at their front counter.

Some help dogs, others help birds, even bears. They had one out for NM DOG over the weekend, that serves mainly chained and abused dogs.

“The two people who help out NM DOG came in looking for the donation box, and I walked out here thinking sure, and it was gone,” explained Pierce.

It’s something Pierce had never seen in her nine years in business. Until she checked her surveillance cameras.

“Someone very calculatingly waited for an opportune moment to not only take some product, but to also take the donation bin,” said Pierce. “You don’t think about it you don’t expect it. We have such a great customer base you just would never dream that we’d be in that position.”

Neither did Angela Stell, the founder of NM DOG.

“Are we putting our business partners in a position to be a target for theft when there’s a box of cash sitting on the counter? It’s just it’s sad we never worried about this before it seems like, and now it’s an issue,” said Stell. “We work really, really hard at NM DOG. We’re all volunteers and every penny that we’re able to scrounge up absolutely matters.”

If you recognize the man in the video, contact Albuquerque Police Department.