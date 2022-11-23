Thieves hit Buffett’s Candies new location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The iconic candy cane on Lomas in Albuquerque has been ushering customers into the store since the 1950s.

“Especially during the holidays, they allow us into their home and to bring joy to their families,” said Donna Buffett, who married into the family more than thirty years ago and plays a big part in the business.

Now is an especially busy time, because Buffett’s does about 45% of its annual business between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

“We truly are elves, and everyone’s working like crazy in the back,” said Buffett.

The family has a few more things on their to-do list this year, thanks to their decision to expand. The plans have been in the works for about a decade, but they just took over the location last month.

Buffet King in the northeast heights, on Academy near San Mateo, will soon become Buffett’s second location.

“As this generation is needing to replace and get new equipment it physically will not fit in this (original) building,” said Buffett.

Before construction has even started, they put up a fence around the building to stop people from throwing rocks and causing other issues.

Last week, thieves cut through the fence, to break into the electrical units and steal or damage about $50,000 worth of copper wire and other materials.

“There were no lights, no electricity, nothing,” said Buffett. “What they had taken really really causes a lot of damage. It’s scary because you don’t know if someone’s inside, have they broken in, have they damaged things inside.”

Buffett says she has seen the city change for the worse over the years and would like to see change in the other direction.

“It would be nice to see some of the laws enforced, and things cleaned up and taken care of so the Albuquerque that we remember and that’s beautiful and was a wonderful place to be, could be that again,” said Buffett. “My father in law always told us there’s always something good that comes from something bad, and we’re just trying to stay positive and be thankful for all of the support that we do get each year.”

The Buffett family is also currently investing about $60,000 in a new security fence around their property on Lomas, because of issues they’ve been experiencing with drug use and homeless people starting fires on the property.

If all goes as planned from here, the family plans to open the new location on Academy by next summer.