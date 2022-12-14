Thieves steal firewood in broad daylight from NW Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A lot of people are fed up with people stealing other’s holiday cheer. Now, it’s not just decorations or porch pirates.

A couple of thieves paid a man a visit while he was home, in the middle of the day. The man says what was taken from him isn’t that big of a deal, he’s more frustrated that even small things are getting taken – with no fear of any consequences.

“Well, I don’t like that there’s people going around stealing the Christmas decorations,” he said.

You’d think all the cameras on his northeast Albuquerque house would be a deterrent – think again. He didn’t want to be identified, but says he hopes someone will be able to identify the guys in this white pickup truck.

But they weren’t taking Christmas decorations.

“I’d noticed that it’d been going missing for a while now,” said the man.

He suspects it is not the first time they have paid him a visit.

“It’s been ongoing for about a month,” he said.

Two guys park right in front of his house and the camera in his window, then they just start helping themselves to his firewood.

“Well it was a couple of cords of wood and to have it delivered, it was almost a thousand dollars,” he said. “It’s not a big deal, but it’s not good either.”

All this happened Monday afternoon while this homeowner was sitting on the couch under the window.

“So I open the curtains and I knocked on the glass, and they took off,” he said.

As casually as they appeared, they drive away, before the homeowner can put his shoes on. He has a message for anyone who doesn’t want their stuff to disappear out of their yards.

“Secure your yard,” he said.

We asked if he had a message for these two thieves:

“I hope you enjoy my firewood and I hope it keeps you warm,” he said.

He says he didn’t bother filling out a police report because he knows how busy police are. He just wants his firewood to stop driving away without him.