Thieves target clinic multiple times to steal A/C units

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The San Gabriel Medical Plaza on Eubank near Montgomery is out tens of thousands of dollars thanks to a group of thieves. Dr. Scott Isham practices in the plaza, and co-owns it.

“We’ve had random, you know, broken windows but nothing, nothing like this,” said Isham.

Video shows a group of thieves entering part of the plaza early Saturday morning. But the camera doesn’t stop them, they take off with one air conditioner unit, and make a plan to come back for the second.

They try early Monday morning, but you can hear them say they don’t have the right tools. Another video shows them return early Tuesday to finish the job.

“Copper. That’s their main reason. They can sell the copper real easy,” said Isham.

The clinic the thieves hit is one of about a dozen in the plaza. The co-owner didn’t want to go on camera, but says they serve special needs kids.

“We would like to have a safe space for them to come in and receive therapy, but with continued activity like this in the neighborhood, we can’t and don’t feel safe in and around the space,” said the co-owner.

Now, she’s using social media and her clinic front door to help get the suspects’ faces out there.

She says she’s already gotten more than a dozen responses.

“Parents with children, business owners, are done. They are ready to see action taken, and it’s not okay what’s going on in Albuquerque right now,” the co-owner said.

Isham says between buying and protecting new units, and hiring on-site security, it’s going to raise their operating expenses.

“I think they’re doing it all over town. If we catch them, get those guys off the street, and hopefully we can make it a little bit safer place,” said Isham.

APD reps say officers responded to two of the incidents – but got there after the thieves were already gone.

An in-progress theft or break-in is a priority two call, right behind calls like active shootings.

Reps say they’ve also set up a periodic watch in the area, so officers will drive through when they have free time.