Third APD officer connected to alleged DWI scheme resigns

The officer's home was raided months ago, kicking off an investigation into this alleged scheme.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A third Albuquerque police officer has resigned amid the federal investigation into the department’s DWI unit.

Harvey Johnson Jr. resigned Wednesday. Earlier this year, APD placed him and several others on administrative leave. This came after the FBI started looking into an alleged scheme involving the APD DWI Unit and a local attorney.

In late January, the feds raided Johnson’s home in Los Lunas. He was scheduled to interview with Internal Affairs Thursday before the resignation.