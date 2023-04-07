Thousands take part in pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó

Hundreds of thousands of believers will walk to El Santuario de Chimayó this Easter weekend. The journey – which for some, starts as far away as Albuquerque – represents Christ’s sacrifice and a time for folks to make sacrifices of their own.

New Mexico State Police is beefing up patrols along the walking routes between Albuquerque and Chimayó, as well as between Los Lunas and Belen, where pilgrims journey toward Tomé Hill.

“If possible, if you could wear some bright colored clothing, stay on the designated path,” said Wilson Silver, an officer with State Police. “Be aware of traffic.”

NMSP has not reported any traffic incidents so far, and they’re hoping it stays that way.

