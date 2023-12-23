Thousands weigh in on APS superintendent search

While the survey isn't the only tool involved in the search, school board members say it will help narrow down the list of candidates.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands responded to an online survey looking for input on the superintendent search for Albuquerque Public Schools.

While the survey isn’t the only tool involved in the search, school board members say it will help narrow down the list of candidates.

APS Superintendent Scott Elder announced his resignation in June.

“I’m like everybody else, I beat myself up when I go wrong,” Elder said. “At the same token, I feel good about where APS is heading.”

More than 7,000 people responded to the online survey. Close to 25% of respondents said the top challenge for APS is teacher shortages, followed by academic performance and student discipline.

The respondents said they’re looking for a leader who puts student needs first, and someone with a background in education who promotes school safety and security.

“It is certainly worth noting there is a discrepancy between the community’s general demographic makeup and the responses,” said Walt Cooper, a search consultant.

On Wednesday the school board pointed out that most of the survey responses came from affluent parts of town and did not represent the diverse makeup of the district.

“The survey serves a purpose but we all need to realize it is a limited purpose,” Cooper said. “The survey as a whole is one data point in the entire decision-making process.”

The public will have an opportunity to meet the superintendent finalists on Jan. 30 during events at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center. The board will then meet on Jan. 31 to interview finalists and choose a new superintendent.

The person selected will start the job on July 1.