Three arrested in South Valley for allegedly shooting at DoorDash driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested and charged three people who allegedly shot at a DoorDash driver delivering food in their South Valley neighborhood Saturday.

The delivery driver said she had issues looking for the home of a customer who also wasn’t responding to her. The driver stopped in front of a home when she says a woman, later identified as 18-year-old Jaylene Mora, exited the home and yelled, telling her to leave.

The driver tried explaining her job. Then, she left when she saw an older man and woman join the younger woman. She said all three people were armed and at least one person fired around eight gunshots as she tried to get away.

The driver left the area and called 911. She met with deputies, who found her and her vehicle unscathed. They also verified she was doing a delivery, thanks to a receipt she had showing the address.

BCSO then responded to the home. After an alleged standoff, the suspects eventually exited the home and were detained.

Deputies found gunshots struck a neighbor’s home. Another neighbor reportedly called 911, telling police a neighbor shot at a car multiple times.

Deputies found an airsoft rifle, two handguns, and spent casings on the ground while executing a search warrant. Police arrested the suspects – 42-year-old Christina Cervantes, 48-year-old Lawrence Mora and 18-year-old Jaylene Mora – and charged them with one count each of:

Aggravated assault, fourth-degree felony Conspiracy to commit

Shooting at a house/dwelling/vehicle

Tampering with evidence

Mora also faces a charge of resisting arrest for allegedly refusing to abide by deputies’ commands.