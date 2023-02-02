Three suspects arrested during FBI raid in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three suspects were arrested when the FBI executed multiple search warrants Thursday morning in southwest Albuquerque.

The FBI says all suspects were taken into custody without incident. There were also four federal search warrants executed Thursday in Albuquerque.

The Thursday raid is related to a September 1 operation that turned up more than one million fentanyl pills, $1.8 million in cash, 37 firearms, 142 lbs of meth and two hand grenades, among other items.

During the September operation, 16 federal search warrants were executed.

The operations are all a part of an ongoing FBI investigation targeting violent street and prison gangs.

FBI says the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, NM State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Laguna police departments were all involved in Thursday’s operation.

Nearby Rio Grande High School was in a shelter-in-place Thursday morning. That was lifted at 8:05 a.m.

