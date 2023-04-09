Tickets on sale for Sandia Amphitheater concerts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Concerts are set to return soon to the Sandia Amphitheater. It’ll be the first full season in more than three years, since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Sandia Casino officials are excited to have more dates on the calendar, and there are big names coming to the picturesque venue.

ZZ Top gets the party started May 6. Later that month, Pitbull, the Steve Miller Band, and Billy Idol are set to have shows.

Tickets are on sale now.

For more information on upcoming concerts, visit the Sandia Resort and Casino website.