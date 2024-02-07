Tips to keep your car clean from outside pollutants, chemicals

When we think about air quality, we think about the air outside a lot. But what about inside your car?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When we think about air quality, we think about the air outside a lot. But what about inside your car?

When you’re driving – especially down some dusty roads – you can encounter a lot of pollutants that can range from anything, including dust from tires, and chemicals coming off of the tires.

Not to mention the brake dust that contains things like iron, copper, titanium, magnesium, and even asbestos.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shows you how you can keep the inside of your car clean.

Watch the video above for the full story.