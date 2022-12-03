‘Tis the season for holiday craft fairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – About every week, the subreddit page for Albuquerque post different events going on during the weekend, and like most weekends, craft fairs seem to pop up all over the webpage.

So, we went and checked some of them.

The first stop was a craft market hosted by the Vending Emporium — a local group that sets up markets across Albuquerque with different vendors.

At a church parking lot in northeast Albuquerque, tons of vendors and families came out to sell things ranging from soap, crocheted goodies, jewelry, and so much more.

“Yeah so this is my set-up I sell paparazzi jewelry, I’m also an energy worker so we have those items as well,” said Tina Nash, Vending Emporium assistant.

Having events like these help bring the community together in a different way.

“We get to express our creativity together, and I think it’s a really good way for everyone to get out there and show the community what we’re doing, and who we are,” said Nash.

Some vendors even love being able to see what new creative things others are working on.

“We’ll set up and then we’ll start walking around to see what everyone else has, and spend the money we’ve already made,” said Michelle Martin, an Albuquerque Craft Fair vendor.

There was even a craft fair for holiday plants, and all sorts of vendors from around the state set up at the Heidi’s Jam Factory.

With the holidays right around the corner, customers were browsing for gifts, and supporting the local folks selling their goods.

“It’s super nice this year, the vendors are amazing, they’re all local artists,” said an attendee.

Whether you’re looking for something to do, or maybe finish some Christmas shopping there’s probably a fair for that.