Title 42 ends: Migrant families make dangerous journey to US

At the U.S./Mexico border, thousands of migrants have been gathering in anticipation of a moment that just arrived.

The U.S. is out of pandemic restrictions, and at the border, that means the end of Title 42. Title 42 allowed the U.S. to turn back migrants because of public health concerns.

Up to 250 people at a time, the Border Servant Corps center in Las Cruces is often the first taste of freedom migrants have once they pass a background check, have a U.S. point of contact vouch for them and promise to show up for an ICE appointment.

The support center takes just 24 hours to give migrants a meal, a shower, a change of clothes, help to book a ticket to wherever their U.S. point of contact lives – and often, hope.

The system is process, and then deport or release. While the network Border Servant Corps belongs to gets FEMA funding, they’re doing work the government can’t or won’t do.

Despite 4,000 National Guard troops in support roles along the border, everyone from the Texas Highway Patrol to ICE to Customs and Border Protection is there as well. No one is certain how this will play out, except that they expect to add thousands of people to a system already stretched thin.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.