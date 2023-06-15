‘To Shiver the Sky’ with NM Gay Men’s Chorus happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An oratorio is coming to New Mexico this weekend, bringing to life stories of pioneers of flight, such as Leonardo da Vinci and Amelia Earhart.

The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus, the Zia Singers and the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus are presenting the Southwest premier of “To Shiver the Sky.”

The first show will be at Popejoy Hall this Saturday before they head to the Lensic in Santa Fe for a Sunday show.

Some performers stopped by and talked about the show with us in the video above.