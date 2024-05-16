To’hajiilee water pipeline construction begins

A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authorities to build a 7.5 mile pipeline to the Navajo community of To'hajiilee.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authorities to build a 7.5 mile pipeline to the Navajo community of To’hajiilee.

“There is no reason why anybody in the USA does not have clean drinking water, and these people have been struggling years and years. They showed me a bottle of water in 2019 that had more dirt than water, actually,” said Rep. Harry Garcia.

Officials expect construction to take about 18 months.

The pipeline will connect to the water tower at I-40 and Atrisco.