Tonia Michele: Dry week ahead for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The drying trend will continue for much of New Mexico through at least Friday, as most places will be sunny throughout the week.

That’s thanks to a cold front that’ll be pushing through overnight, Tuesday into Wednesday, which will drive the moisture out and welcome in cooler temperatures but nice conditions.

Even before then, New Mexico will be dry as only a stray shower will be passing through Raton and Clayton before that cold front comes through.

Later in the week, toward Friday and Saturday, places around the state will start to see dry conditions go away and a higher chance of rain come on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will also cool down some after we have the drier, warmer weather.

