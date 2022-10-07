Tonia Michele: Evening showers, cooler temps expected Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Evening showers and cooler temperatures are expected in New Mexico for Friday to wrap up a rainy, cloudy week.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and low-70s for much of the state. Conditions should be okay until the evening time when the rain will roll in. We will see if the Glowdeo goes off without a hitch in Albuquerque!

Tonia Michele has a look at what lies ahead for weather in her full forecast, in the video above.