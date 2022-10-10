Tonia Michele: Flip-flop in weather expected this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tonia Michele is breaking out the flip-flops as we’re expecting to see a total change in conditions this week.

Where last week was mostly a washout in New Mexico, this week will be drier with temperatures steadily warming up as the week progresses. Especially in Albuquerque, high temperatures will go from the mid-60s to the mid-70s by the end of the week and other places will see a similar temperature increase throughout the week.

Still, some places may see some rain and storms. Tonia Michele shares where they’ll be headed in her full forecast, in the video above.