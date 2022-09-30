Tonia Michele: PM showers may pop up in corners of NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some showers may pop up in the northwest, southwest and southeast corners of New Mexico but Friday should remain almost completely nice and dry elsewhere.

The showers that do pop up should be relatively minor and temperatures should remain warm throughout the state.

Things look encouraging, come Saturday morning in the Albuquerque metro for Balloon Fiesta, but the week ahead looks a little rockier.

Tonia Michele takes it a look at what’s to come in her full forecast, in the video above.

