Tonia Michele: Rain chances pick up, snow possible for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Increased rain chances and possible snow are likely for this weekend as fall really starts to settle into New Mexico.

First, we will deal with the wind as that will start to be a factor Saturday and last through Sunday, when the rain and snow chances will pick up.

Temperatures will cool down drastically as, in the Albuquerque metro, for example, highs will hover around 68° Sunday but dip to around 50° Monday. Then, they should rebound during the week but not to the same extent as we’ve seen.

Tonia Michele takes a look at what you can expect, in her full forecast.