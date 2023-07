ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Isotopes wore their Independence Day jerseys during the series finale with El Paso at The Lab Monday night.

They also set a series attendance record with 57,657 fans at The Lab in six games.

Not only that, the Isotopes won for the fifth time in a row. Final score, 11-10.

5-1 to start the second half of the season.

