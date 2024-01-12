Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns to Rio Rancho

Some of the toughest monster trucks on earth, and their jockeys are rolling into Rio Rancho this weekend. Here is a preview.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Toughest Monster Truck Tour and their fearless jockeys are returning to Rio Rancho this weekend for a slate of shows.

The shows are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m., with doors opening an hour before. If you have a pit pass, there is a pit party Friday at 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4-5 p.m. (Details)

The pit party gets you up close to the trucks and allows you to meet the drivers, like Marc McDonald who wheels the Dirt Crew Dozer.

Diana Castillo talked with McDonald before giving us a taste of the action in the video above.