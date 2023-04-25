Tour of the Gila starts Wednesday, traffic delays expected

SILVER CITY, N.M. — World-class bicyclists will descend upon the Silver City area for the Tour of the Gila and drivers can expect delays.

The Tour of the Gila starts Wednesday, April 26, and goes through Sunday, April 30.

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, law enforcement will patrol the various highways where racing will take place:

Wednesday: From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Mogollon Race will prompt a rolling road closure of the roads on its route. The race begins on U.S. Highway 180 at Gough Park, goes to NM-211 and finishes at NM-159, near milepost 7.

Thursday: From 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Inner Loop Race will close all of NM-15 from milepost 7 to milepost 25. The race will begin on U.S.-180, go to NM-15, then to NM-35, onto NM-152 and will finish at the Fort Bayard Medical Center.

Friday: From 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Tyrone Individual Time Trial will close all of NM-90. The highway will be closed from milepost 39 to milepost 29, or from Silver City to just north of Lordsburg.

Saturday: The Downtown Race will be on 6th and Bullard and will be confined

Sunday: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Gila Monster Race will close all of NM-15 from milepost 7 to milepost 25. The race starts at U.S. Highway 180 at Gough Park, goes to NM-152, then to NM-35, to NM-15 and finishes at Pinos Altos.

NMDOT reminds drivers to share the road with bicyclists before, during and after the race. They also recommend you:

Allow three feet of passing space between your car and a bicycle

Look for approaching bicyclists before you open your car door

Do not pass bicyclists if oncoming traffic is near

Reduce your speed when passing bicyclists

Don’t blare your horn when approaching bicyclists

Give bicyclists enough space to maneuver

The Tour of the Gila began back in 1987. Organizers canceled the race in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, then brought it back in 2022.

For more details on the race, click here.