Trade students in the Four Corners get some financial help from Metallica

FARMINGTON, N.M. — For San Juan College trade students, their craft couldn’t be much more from the heart. So, to help them trust in who they are, is no other than the band Metallica.

“They have established a foundation and the foundation is ‘All Within My Hands’ and it’s specifically to help disadvantaged communities and disadvantaged students be able to perceive and achieve their dreams,” said Lorenzo Reye, vice president for Workforce and Economic Development at San Juan College.

The career field needs more workers overall.

“Most of the people that were in the trades were baby boomers and they have retired, and we have many needs that we need to fill at this point,” said Zach Pettijohn, Building Trades assistant professor.

So, All Within My Hands selected San Juan College School of Trades and Technology to receive $100,000.

“This grant covers building trades which is construction, it also covers our welding students, our drafting and GIS,” said Ruben Johnson, dean of Trades and Technology.

100 of those students got $500 dollars and some new gear.

“I look down at their feet and Metallica and Wolverine boots provide each of our students a pair of work boots and our students wear every single day,” Pettijohn said.

But nothing else matters to these students than knowing that Metallica cares.

“It’s just proof that people have our back and it’s just letting me know that people care about students in this program that are working with what little they have,” said Preston Jones, a trade student at the college.