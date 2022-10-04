Treasured nonprofit thrift store gets second chance with new location

CORRALES, N.M. – This summer a beloved Corrales business had to shut its doors and find a new place to call home. Months later, Secondhand Treasures thrift store, is getting ready to welcome customers back with open arms and to get back to helping animals in need.

“It feels amazing, we have work to do, but I think it’s going to be a breeze to fly through,” said Gabby Ruth Secondhand Treasures employee.

Ruth is the only paid employee at the Secondhand Treasures thrift store in Corrales. Now, the store is getting a second chance in a new location.

“We understood Southwest Animal Rescue was going to be moving, we kind of stepped in and just tried to help do some searching,” said Angela Gutierrez executive director of Corrales MainStreet.

Back in June, the Secondhand Treasures was forced to move after it couldn’t afford a rent increase. But it struggled to find a place for months and Ruth was almost out of a job.

“For me, it was looking for a job, but for Nancy {the owner} she paid me all the way up until September,” said Ruth.

Gutierrez says the treasured thrift store is important to their small local economy.

“It’s part of our retail sector you know? It brings a lot of people into Corrales just to shop,” said Gutierrez.

She says the new location used to be the Strat Academy – that’s now relocated to Rio Rancho.

“It’s interesting our landscape here not a lot changed during the pandemic, but we’re seeing now post pandemic some changes in which stores stayed and which stores left,” said Gutierrez.

When the store closed, Ruth says Animal Humane stepped up to help them store their inventory. After months of not knowing what was going to happen, she says she’s excited to get the doors back open to one of Corrales’ favorite stores.

“Honestly it’s been amazing I can’t even describe it, I’m happy not only that we’re going to open but everyone in Corrales and all of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, they still want to come to us with big donations. It’s been good,” said Ruth.

The store is set to have a soft opening Nov. 1 at 4627 Corrales Road, and it’s always looking for volunteers.

For more information on store hours you can check out their Facebook page, or the Southwest Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. website.