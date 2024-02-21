Trial begins for Izaiah Garcia in Pokémon Go killing

Izaiah Garcia was in court Tuesday. He was already charged with killing a Sandia High School student when police say he shot and killed Carla Campos about three weeks later.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Izaiah Garcia was in court Tuesday. He was already charged with killing a Sandia High School student when police say he shot and killed Cayla Campos about three weeks later.

Last year, a judge gave Garcia a life sentence for killing 17-year-old Sean Markey back in 2019. On Tuesday, the trial began for the murder of Campos.

The jury heard opening statements and witness testimonies. One of the people called to the stand was a criminalistics detective.

Defense Attorney Kelly Alexis Golightley asked him about his role at crime scenes. They established he’s a sworn officer who isn’t the first to the scene. His role is to collect evidence.

Golightley pointed out that everything he knows comes after the initial investigation.

23-year-old Izaiah Garcia was 19 at the time of these murders.

In October 2019, 21-year-old Cayla Campos was playing Pokémon Go with her friends and boyfriend when they stumbled upon an armed robbery in progress. It was happening in the middle of Granite Avenue NE.

Police say Garcia shot Campos in the head as she was trying to escape in her car. She crashed into a home.

Garcia is already serving a life sentence for killing Markey. He faces several charges, including murder for the killing of Campos.

The trial could last a week.