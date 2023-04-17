Trial continues for suspect in Jacqueline Vigil’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The trial for a man accused of killing the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers continued Tuesday with opening statements and testimony.

Jacqueline Vigil was leaving for a routine trip to the gym when someone shot and killed her in her driveway. The case garnered national attention – Vigil’s husband and her sons were invited to the White House when former President Donald Trump announced Operation Legend.

It wasn’t until a year after the fatal shooting that investigators identified Luis Talamantes-Romero as a suspect. Authorities believe Talamantes-Romero killed her during an attempted crime spree, where he was looking to rob people and steal cars.

Talamantes-Romero is now charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated burglary, among other charges.

Two months before Vigil’s murder, Talamantes-Romero was deported by U.S. officials for illegally entering the U.S.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for her murder.

A jury was seated Monday. Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday morning.

Feliz Romero is in the courtroom and following the case.

MORE: