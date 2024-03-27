Trial delayed for father charged under Bennie’s Law

The trial of the first New Mexico parent charged under Bennie's Law has been delayed while a district court searches for a date to re-try the man's son.

QUESTA, N.M. – The trial of the first New Mexico parent charged under Bennie’s Law has been delayed while a district court searches for a date to re-try the man’s son.

Prosecutors charged William Brown with negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor in connection to the death of a 13-year-old girl at his Questa home.

Investigators maintain William’s 14-year-old son, Porfirio Brown, used his gun to shoot and kill the girl.

William’s trial was supposed to start Monday, March 25 but is now delayed until June.

Porfirio went on trial for second-degree murder earlier this month, which ended in a hung jury as the teen’s lawyer maintained it was another boy who pulled the trigger.

Eight jurors found the teen not guilty, while four found him guilty.

Porfirio is scheduled to have a hearing this Thursday where he could get a new trial date.