Trial delayed for Hobbs teen mom accused of throwing away newborn

HOBBS, N.M. — The trial of a 19-year-old mother, accused of throwing her baby in a dumpster earlier this year in Hobbs, has been pushed back to early 2023.

The trial of 19-year-old Alexis Avila will now begin on April 11, instead of December 19. Her defense team said Tuesday they recently lost two attorneys and that a new attorney had been brought in.

In January, security camera footage appeared to capture Avila throwing a trash bag away with her newborn baby and some trash in it. Six hours later, the baby was rescued from the bag and treated.

Avila faces a charge of reckless or intentional child abuse, resulting in great bodily harm, for it.