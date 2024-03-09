Trial to begin for suspect accused of murdering Muslim men in Albuquerque

In early August 2022, a message from Albuquerque police put many people in Albuquerque on edge. Four Muslim men were murdered over the span of nine months.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In early August 2022, a message from Albuquerque police put many people in Albuquerque on edge. Four Muslim men were murdered over the span of nine months.

“Our homicide detectives and our investigators currently believe there’s a strong possibility that the same individual has committed all three of these crimes,” said Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of APD Criminal Investigations.

Just days after that announcement, an arrest was made.

The man believed to be behind it all was Muhammad Syed. He was ultimately charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to three of those killings – the killing of Aftab Hussain on July 26, Mohammed Afzaal on Aug. 1, and Naeem Hussein on Aug. 5.

All three men were ambushed and shot to death. The motives for the killings still aren’t clear, and he has never been charged with the fourth murder.

In December, a judge ruled some evidence in the case couldn’t be used during the trial. Evidence from ShotSpotter technology was ruled out because prosecutors wouldn’t have an expert witness to explain how the technology works.

The judge will also not allow statements Syed made to officers because officers violated Syed’s rights by not telling him he had the right to a free court-appointed attorney.

Jury selection in the first of three trials is set to start Monday. The first trial is expected to last two weeks and will focus on the killing of Aftab Hussain only. Trials for the other killings will be held in the months ahead.