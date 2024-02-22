Trial underway for man accused of killing woman at Albuquerque park

A trial is underway for a man accused of killing an Albuquerque woman while she was playing Pokémon Go.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A trial is underway for a man accused of killing an Albuquerque woman while she was playing Pokémon Go.

Izaiah Garcia is charged with the killing of Cayla Campos who was at a northeast Albuquerque park in 2019. That’s when prosecutors say she witnessed Garcia committing an armed robbery.

Garcia is already serving a life sentence for killing Sandia High School student, Sean Markey, at a party in 2019.

Prosecutors believe Garcia shot and killed Campos just weeks after he killed Markey.