Trinity Site Open House in April has been canceled

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. — A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the Trinity Site Open House scheduled for April 6 is canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The spokesperson said Thursday they cancellation is due to changes to the Army and White Sands Missile Range budget. The WSMR is still planning to host an open house in October.

The Trinity Site is home to the first atomic bomb detonation, which occurred on the morning of July 16, 1945.

The first open house was in 1953. Each year, the WSMR usually hosts two open houses, often in April and October.

The events draw thousands of people from all over the world, which has only heightened in the last year.

Three months after the release of the acclaimed summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer,” crowds swelled for the October open house as the film put a new focus on the site.

In 1965, officials erected the monument you can see at Ground Zero. Ten years later, the National Park Service designated the site as a National Historic Landmark.

