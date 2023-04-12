Troubled Albuquerque dentist accused of forging doctor’s note to skip probation appointment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque dentist who hates showing his face in court keeps finding ways to end up there.

Last year, 4 Investigates revealed that William Gardner pleaded no contest to tax fraud charges stemming from dental work he did while his license was suspended.

A judge tossed him in jail for violating the terms of his probation, and he faces more criminal charges for practicing dentistry without a license.

An old friend is also suing Gardner, saying he forged a doctor’s note to escape added jail time.

A few weeks before this hearing, in which Gardner went to great lengths to avoid being captured on camera, he told the Office of Probation and Parole that he had COVID-19. They were suspicious, noting Armin Foghi’s Arizona office didn’t have Gardner listed as a patient.

The lawsuit filed by Foghi – who said he was a “social friend” of Gardner – claims that Gardner used his picture and email address to essentially fake a note from the doctor for skipping a probation appointment.

Foghi is claiming Gardner was willful, reckless, and acting in bad faith. He wants punitive damages.

Gardner is expected to be in court again in a few weeks. He has another probation violation hearing at the end of the month.

KOB 4 could not reach Gardner Tuesday. According to court records, he has not been served with the lawsuit yet. Foghi and his attorney also did not get back to us.