Tru Washington officially signs with Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is official, Tru Washington is a Lobo. He signed with UNM Thursday.

Washington is a top-100 guard coming into Division I college basketball. He scored 21 a game and had 7 rebounds for Arizona Compass Prep last season. Washington is a true 4-star recruit.

The Lobos beat out LSU, Arizona State, Mississippi State and Grand Canyon – Washington told UNM that he was at the San Diego State game in the Pit and wants to play in that kind of atmosphere.