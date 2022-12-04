Truck wash employee accused of murder makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A truck wash employee accused of killing a homeless man earlier this week made his first court appearance Saturday morning.

Nicholas Dee was arrested Thursday after he reportedly confronted a group of people loitering at his job — the Coss Truck Stop on 98th and I-40.

A witness told police a homeless man punched Dee, after he was asked to leave the property. That’s when Dee reportedly pulled a gun and shot the man.

KOB 4 spoke with our public safety expert about the situation, and he says employees should never try to take matters into their own hands.

“Let the police do what they do. Call them, give them the opportunity to come out, respond, keep your eye on the individual, if they’re on your property, or you think they’ve committed a crime, do your best to keep your eye from a safe vantage point,” said Paul Szych, a retired police commander.

According to APD, the man who was killed did not have a weapon.

As for Dee, he’s now facing second-degree murder charges.

His pretrial detention hearing is expected to happen sometime this month.