Truck with 112K-pound load set to travel on metro highways Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A truck and trailer with a 112,000-pound load is set to travel on some busy highways in the Albuquerque metro Friday.

Luckily for travelers, the move is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, the truck will be moving 112,436 pounds of equipment, including an electric transformer, eight crates of accessories and one pallet of additional items.

The truck will start at the Reeves Generating Station in Albuquerque. Then, it will go up I-25, get onto U.S. Highway 550 and travel down New Mexico Highway 528 to its destination in southwest Rio Rancho.

Route map provided by PNM

PNM is working with Fortunes Electric and Heavy Haulers to move the transformer and heavy equipment. They say all the proper permits have been obtained and the travel time was decided by NMDOT.