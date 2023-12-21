Tula’s Kitchen wins award one year after opening

If you're a big Dion's fan, you know about Tula's Kitchen, which is now celebrating one year open with a big award.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re a Dion’s fan, you may remember the opening of Tula’s Kitchen around a year ago and they now get to celebrate with an award.

The New Mexico chapter of the NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association awarded the work on Tula’s with the Eagle Award in small retail.

The owners transformed an IHOP into Tula’s, a casual restaurant serving scratch-made dishes.You can see what the award winner looks like for yourself in the video above.