Tumbleweed Snowman takes to traditional holiday spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Thanksgiving over and a packed holiday season on the horizon, a holiday icon took to his traditional spot Tuesday.

Officials with the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority unveiled the beloved Tumbleweed Snowman for this year.

Dubbed “Tumbleweed Tuesday,” AMAFCA officials say the Tumbleweed Snowman always goes up the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

The snowman first appeared in 1995. To many people, his appearance near the westbound I-40/University exit signals the start of the holiday season.