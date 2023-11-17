Turkey Trek run to support Locker 505 this Thanksgiving
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family-friendly Turkey Trek run supporting Locker 505 is happening Thanksgiving morning in Albuquerque.
The family-friendly Turkey Trek holiday fun run is happening at Tingley Beach with:
- 5K Run
- Fitness Walk
- Kids 1K Fun Run
There is also a costume contest component for best-dressed male adult, female adult, kid boy and kid girl. Audience feedback will determine the winners.
All finishers will receive a finish ribbon. The overall male and female winners of the 5K will receive $250.
The cost to enter is $35 between now and November 21. It goes up to $40 come November 22 and $50 come November 23. For kids, it’s $10 come November 22 and $20 come November 23.
Registration is open now, as well as sponsorship opportunities, by clicking here. You can pick up your packet or register Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Tin Can Alley.
If you don’t register ahead of time, don’t worry – you can register on the day of the event.
If you go, parking is available at the ABQ BioPark Aquarium.